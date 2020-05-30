CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People took to the streets of St. Louis Saturday in protest of police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The protest started around 3:00 p.m. when around 1,500 Protesters blocked intersections and made their way onto Forest Park Parkway and walked east, first in the westbound lanes, then on both sides of the road.
Demonstrators then sat down on the road at its intersection with Big Bend near the Washington University campus before they marched north on Big Bend to the Delmar Loop.
The demonstration is one of many being held around the county in response to the death of George Floyd. Video shows an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd was pleading he could not breathe.
Former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged in connection with Floyd's death.
"It's not going to change until you make a change. Every other form of activism has failed up until this point," said Throdore Roush, who was at Saturday afternoon's protest.
Protests were held in downtown St. Louis Friday night. A man was killed when he was dragged by a FedEx truck overnight. Police say a truck turned off I-70 near downtown St. Louis due to protesters.
A crowd of protesters surrounded the truck, police said two people standing on the passenger side footboard pointed guns at the driver.
Fearing for his safety, police said the driver sounded his horn and the drove off, but someone caught by a trailer tire was pulled under and run over by the trailer tire. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
