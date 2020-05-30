Thousands of people marched in St. Louis to protest the death of George Floyd

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People took to the streets of St. Louis Saturday with echoing chants demanding change of police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Slideshow: George Floyd protests across the US

Days of intense protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality have spread across the United States. 

1 of 28

The protest started around 3:00 p.m. when around 1,500 Protesters blocked intersections and made their way onto Forest Park Parkway and walked east, first in the westbound lanes, then on both sides of the road.

"We need to do something about this, they got to stop killing us," one demonstrator said.

Demonstrators then sat down on the road at its intersection with Big Bend near the Washington University campus before they marched north on Big Bend to the Delmar Loop.

The demonstration is one of many being held around the county in response to the death of George Floyd. Video shows an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd was pleading he could not breathe. Floyd was unarmed.

Former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged in connection with Floyd's death.

The St. Louis protests echo calls across the country, as the treatment of people of color by police is once again at the center of national discourse.

[READ: Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck charged with murder]

"Any moment I fear they may kill my son, I have a grandson and they are still killing us, this got to stop," one St. Louis resident said.

Demonstrators went to Ferguson later in the day and marched around the Ferguson Police Department. Floyd's death struck a nerve in the St. Louis region, as many see parallels to the events of Ferguson in 2014 in which unarmed teen Michael Brown was fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.

"It's not going to change until you make a change. Every other form of activism has failed up until this point," Throdore Roush said.

Protests were held in downtown St. Louis Friday night and a man was killed after being dragged by a FedEx truck as people filled the streets.

[READ: Man dragged by FedEx truck dies during night of George Floyd protests in St. Louis]

A crowd of protesters surrounded the truck, police said two people standing on the passenger side footboard pointed guns at the driver. 

Fearing for his safety, police said the driver sounded his horn and then drove off, but someone caught by a trailer tire was pulled under and run over. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.