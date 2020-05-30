CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People took to the streets of St. Louis Saturday with echoing chants demanding change of police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration in Detroit, Michigan, on May 29, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing a handcuffed African American man was charged with murder on May 29 as authorities declared a curfew after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames.
Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - Violent protests erupted across the United States late on May 29 over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell boiling anger.
A protestor kneels with their arms outstretched on a street in Los Angeles, CA. Many across the country have been outraged over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
In this May 29, 2020, photo, demonstrators march in Oakland, Calif. protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A vandalized car rests in a Mercedes-Benz of Oakland showroom during in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A demonstrator passes graffiti in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, May 29, 2020, while protesting the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A protester wearing a face mask holds up his hands during a demonstration Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Protests continued in Minneapolis where George Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody. Anger boiled over in more than 30 cities Friday, May 29, with some protesters smashing windows, setting vehicles ablaze and clashing with police.
A protester holds his hands up as police officers enter Lafayette Park during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, as the officers keep demonstrators away from the White House during a protest in Washington, U.S. May 30, 2020.
Protesters wear masks with the message "I Still Can't Breathe" during a vigil Friday at Foley Square in New York.
Police officers fire tear gas at protesters near the Colorado state capitol during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. This was the second day of protests in Denver, with more demonstrations planned for the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
DETROIT, MI - MAY 29: Protesters and Detroit Riot Police officers engage in an escalating series of confrontations in Downtown Detroit following a day of protests for the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Floyd, an African American man, died while in police custody on May 25, his death has spurred a nationwide protest movement.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: People hold placards as they rally during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
People gather at Booker T. Washington Park during a racial justice protest in Charlottesville on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Police vehicles burn after being set on fire by demonstrators in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Demonstrators smash a police vehicle in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: A graffiti left along Broadway and 6th. Street where many businesses were vandalized and looted in downtown Los Angeles during Friday night protest of the killing of George Floyd. Downtown on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Demonstrators stand on a smashed police vehicle in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
People gather to protest in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee, and the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police actions in Boston, Massachusetts on May 29, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 29: Protesters rally as they march through the streets on May 29, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 29: Protestors rally as they demonstrate outside the St. Louis City Police Headquarters on May 29, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
TOPSHOT - A police officer (L) holds down a protester while another (back) sprays pepper spray as they clash outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism in the US, including the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2020. - The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a handcuffed African American man, was charged with murder on May 29 as authorities declared a curfew after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames.
TOPSHOT - Protesters help an injured woman after clashing with police officers outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism in the US, including the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
The protest started around 3:00 p.m. when around 1,500 Protesters blocked intersections and made their way onto Forest Park Parkway and walked east, first in the westbound lanes, then on both sides of the road.
"We need to do something about this, they got to stop killing us," one demonstrator said.
Demonstrators then sat down on the road at its intersection with Big Bend near the Washington University campus before they marched north on Big Bend to the Delmar Loop.
The demonstration is one of many being held around the county in response to the death of George Floyd. Video shows an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd was pleading he could not breathe. Floyd was unarmed.
Former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged in connection with Floyd's death.
The St. Louis protests echo calls across the country, as the treatment of people of color by police is once again at the center of national discourse.
"Any moment I fear they may kill my son, I have a grandson and they are still killing us, this got to stop," one St. Louis resident said.
Demonstrators went to Ferguson later in the day and marched around the Ferguson Police Department. Floyd's death struck a nerve in the St. Louis region, as many see parallels to the events of Ferguson in 2014 in which unarmed teen Michael Brown was fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.
"It's not going to change until you make a change. Every other form of activism has failed up until this point," Throdore Roush said.
Protests were held in downtown St. Louis Friday night and a man was killed after being dragged by a FedEx truck as people filled the streets.
A crowd of protesters surrounded the truck, police said two people standing on the passenger side footboard pointed guns at the driver.
Fearing for his safety, police said the driver sounded his horn and then drove off, but someone caught by a trailer tire was pulled under and run over. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
