RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Around 50 people marched around Richmond Heights Friday afternoon protesting the killing of Terry Tillman, who was shot by a Richmond Heights police officer on August 31.

READ: Man killed in officer-involved shooting following foot pursuit near Galleria

Protesters gathered in front of the Richmond Heights Police Department after 4 p.m. and blocked the intersection of Big Bend Blvd. at I-64 and Dale Ave. The group then moved to the St. Louis Galleria. Some of them went inside the mall while others filled the street.

Inside the mall, a News 4 reporter saw police and guards let the protesters march around for some time but then the group was asked to step outside of the mall.

The protest seemed to go without any incident.

Tillman's shooting

Tillman was spotted inside a store in the mall on Saturday with a visible gun on his waistband. Police said a uniformed Richmond Heights police officer and a mall security guard approached Tillman to tell him about the Galleria's gun-free policy but Tillman ran away.

The Richmond Heights officer chased him until they reached a parking lot adjacent to Simmons Bank on Clayton Rd. when Tillman turned around with his gun raised, police said. The officer then shot him in the torso. Tillman, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The officer who discharged his firearm indicated that Mr. Tillman had his firearm raised at the time that he did. He discharged his firearm and struck Mr. Tillman in the torso," Sergeant Ben Granda with the St. Louis County Police said. He later added, "There are no incidents that come under greater scrutiny than a police officer-involved shooting."

News 4 obtained court documents indicating Tillman had a criminal history and was illegally in possession of a firearm. Police said there were at least 25 rounds in his magazine.