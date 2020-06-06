ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - More protests were held against police brutality in the St. Louis area on Saturday.
Hundreds of protesters marched in St. Charles down Fifth Street and briefly blocked eastbound lanes of I-70.
Protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police.
Around the same time, demonstrators also marched in the Delmar Loop and onto the Forest Park Parkway toward Clayton and stood outside the Justice Center.
Earlier on Saturday, local church and community leaders participated in a march in north St. Louis. The "Voices of Wisdom" March went from Westside Missionary Baptist Church on Page to Fountain Park. The event was billed as "Voices of Wisdom" because those who were part of the civil rights movement could share their experiences with younger people.
All of the demonstrations come amid nationwide protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers are charged in connection with his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.