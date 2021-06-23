ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Big names both local and regional hit the greens Wednesday for a good cause in St. Louis, as the Demetrious Johnson Foundation hosted its 30th annual golf tournament at the Probstein Golf Course in Forest Park.
The tournament is expected to raise more than $100,000, with the money going to the foundation to help with mentoring programs, job training programs, and after-school tutoring.
"Young folks walk up to me all the time and thank me. They tell me they've been through my program or camp, that's the reward for me because you never know what tragedies can happen in your life," Johnson said. "You always want to be able to set a foundation for other people."
St Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, University of Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and Saint Louis University basketball coach Travis Ford all took part.
