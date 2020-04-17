ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Through his foundation, Demetrious Johnson helped those in need in north St. Louis County, providing hot meals with Just 1 Taste Catering.
"There's a lot of families who are really suffering through this virus," said Johnson. "It's important that if you have resources and you have the ability to help out, it's time for us to come together now and help the community."
Johnson had two locations set up on Friday and was delighted to see long lines of cars of people getting taking care of.
"When people come up and get the food and drive up and get it you can see in their eyes and emotion how thankful they are," said Johnson. "We had a car full of eight kids, the mom was looking like she really needed it. This situation is a really sad. It's an emotional situation and we just really got to get together and try to help out."
The former star Mizzou and NFL defensive back also got financial support form current Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz. Johnson says that Drinkwitz reached out to him to see how he could help.
"The thing that I can appreciate about Coach Drink is that it's more than coaching, it's more than football," said Johnson. "To take time out of his schedule to call and say I want to be a part of this in St. Louis and help uplift that community that means a lot he's a special guy. He's going to be really special, Missouri hit the jackpot his hit the jackpot with Coach Drink."
It was announced Thursday that 20 Mizzou coaches and staff members are taking a voluntary 10% pay cut from May-July, Drinkwitz being one of them. The new Head Coach at Mizzou just wants to help those in need and especially here in St. Louis.
"I have been very blessed in my life, my wife and I and our family we want to be a blessing instead of asking for a blessing," said Drinkwitz. "Just trying to find ways to help out our state and I know that St. Louis has been hit really hard."
Johnson hopes that he can continue to give back to the community, one hot meal at a time.
"My mom used to always tell me, God rest her soul, that any one of us could be in this situation where we could need somebody," said Johnson. "God has blessed me to have the resources and relationships to help out in this community so I'm going to continue to help as long as I can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.