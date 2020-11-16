ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With the number of COVID-19 cases soaring in Missouri and Illinois, the demand for tests is skyrocketing as well.
Rapid tests that can show results in as little as 15 minutes are being used more and more.
Debbie Fraizin told News 4 her mother was given a rapid test recently at the hospital.
"My mom fell and fractured her femur. She had to get tested in the emergency room before she went up for surgery," she said.
Many who go to urgent care clinics don't want to wait several days for results or need the results quickly before traveling out of town.
"Well the demand for the rapid test is very high," said Dr. Jaime Zengotita.
As medical director for Mercy-GoHealth clincs across the St. Louis region, Zengotita knows patients are asking for rapid tests more often. But he said if someone may have been exposed the day before visiting an urgent care clinic, a rapid test might not be the appropriate test to use.
"The virus takes about five days to start growing in your system before you can actually measure it. If you test too early you're going to be negative," said Zengotita.
He said patients need to book an appointment online and have a virtual or in-person consultation with a doctor to determine the right test to use.
Total Access Urgent Care locations are also using rapid tests. But CEO and founder Dr. Matt Bruckel said supplies of rapid tests are limited.
News 4 has learned that Compass Health Network is also using rapid tests at its four urgent care locations in St. Charles County.
Rapid testing is also available the Walgreens at 1225 Union Boulevard in St. Louis, the CVS store at 11560 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur and the CVS in Ballwin at 14400 Clayton Road.
