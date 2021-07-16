ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the better part of a year, it's been a similar scene around the metro: People lining up in their cars looking for food donations.
The pandemic has pushed many people and their families into financial ruin, and as the most recent donation drive wraps up, the need continues to grow throughout the metro.
Friday, a line of cars filed in for one of Operation Food Search's last food donation drive-thrus. They'll wrap up in a few weeks, but the need for food hasn't waned even as life begins to return to normal.
"We've seen an increase in the St. Louis region of about 23%, with more folks being food insecure than prior to the pandemic," said Brian Wieher, Director of Child and Family Nutrition with Operation Food Search.
Families pulled up with their trunks open Friday, waiting for volunteers to load boxes of food inside. The steady stream of cars highlighted how much people still need a helping hand.
"What we're doing here today will end in August, because we're focused with the child nutrition programs," Wieher said. "When school starts the USDA says we have to stop the food service summer program."
Sharon Wunderlich is one of the people who needed the donations. She said when the donations end, her concerns won't.
"I tear up, because on a fixed income for older and people with lots of kids, I have a son with four children, I have one son with three, their grocery [bills] have doubled because of prices, this helps out so much," she said.
The current drive-thru runs five days a week. Wieher said although it's closing, Operation Food Search will continue other programs providing for the community.
For that, Wunderlich couldn't be more grateful.
"With the way the world has been, and the prices keep going up and up and up, this is such a big help," she said.
