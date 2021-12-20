Demand for COVID testing spikes across St. Louis region ahead of Christmas

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Many people are searching for a place get a COVID test, but the high demand is hitting local health departments and urgent cares hard.

We spoke with with several people about the need for testing.

"Very frustrating, very frustrating, because everything is changing daily," said Vessie Perkins.

She's having a hard time feeling excited about her trip to Cabo next week, because she can't find anyone to administer a COVID PCR test within the 48 hour window needed to meet the travel guidelines.

"It's very stressful, simply because we're excited about going to rest, but getting up to that point is very concerning right now, because it's the fear of the unknown, we don't know if we're going to get the test and we don't know if we're going to get the results back in time," said Perkins.

Testing locations like St. Louis County Health Department and Total Access Urgent Care said they're seeing massive demands for COVID tests due to the holiday travel period.

"What we're seeing is an unusually strong demand here as we start the week for testing," said Chris Ave with the St. Louis County Health Department.

Total Access seeing the same demand.

"It is really tight, we are really seeing a massive increase on our traffic on our website and on our phone calls, we can see a lot of people are searching for care and so we are pretty much at capacity everyday," said Vice President of Operations, Ashley Williams.

St. Louis County has shifted personnel to try and compensate for the influx. You don't need an appointment, but it's strongly recommended. Total Access says you do need an appointment, allotting 200 slots per day at four anti-symptom testing sites; but you have to act quickly as they fill up fast.

"I've spent a lot of time googling trying to find other clinics like the Mercy Clinics and things like that to assist, but the options are limited to the places that you can go and get those types of tests done, especially during the holiday season," said Perkins.