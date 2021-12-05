Demand for COVID-19 booster shots increasing in St. Louis area

(KMOV.com) - As holiday travel picks up and the first case of the Omicron variant is reported in St. Louis, the demand for COVID vaccine boosters is rising.

“I would have gotten my booster anyway but there was a bit of urgency cause I’m traveling next week to San Diego to visit family,” said Danielle Hohmeier.

Hohmeier said there were not appointments readily available at her Walgreens in south St. Louis. It’s a similar story for others. The soonest available appointments at some Walgreens are 10-14 days away. But if you expand your search, there are locations with availability. Some Walgreens and CVS are only offering certain vaccines. Many are not doing walk-in appointments, but instead require you to book online.

Mercy Hospital system has more availability but they are seeing an uptick in interest. Last week, they saw an increase of 15-20 percent in vaccine appointments. A spokesperson said most were for the booster but some were for those between 5-11 years old. The St. Louis County Health Department also saw an increase last week in traffic at their clinics. They are seeing about twice as many people are seeking a booster shot verses first time vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said getting boosted is an important way to protect against the new variant.

“If you get boosted, you're going to get your level way up. And we feel certain that there will be some degree and maybe a considerable degree, of protection against the Omnicon variant if in fact it starts to take hold in a dominant way in this country,” he said.

So far the Omicron variant has been detected in about one third of states in the US. You can see where the vaccine is available in the St. Louis by clicking here.