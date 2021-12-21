Demand for booster shots in St. Louis area increasing as Omicron concerns grow

(KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is urging people, whether or not they have travel plans this holiday weekend, to take precautions against the Omicron variant.
This includes mitigation measures like wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and going in for a booster shot if you qualify.
"Logically. If that's the only protection, you've got to take it, go for it,” said Les Schneider.
Chesterfield resident Schneider tagged along with his daughter to St. Louis Hills Pharmacy to get her booster shot Tuesday night. It is something he is making sure everyone in his family does as a precaution with the Omicron variant becoming COVID-19's dominant strain.
"From everything I've been told and read, that the only protection against the Omicron variant is the booster shot,” said Schneider.
"And we know that while it could possibly cause somewhat less severe disease, [that] for any individual, COVID with Omicron can still be a very serious illness, can land them in the hospital and can cause death,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC HealthCare's Chief Clinical Officer, on behalf of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Task force data shows the St. Louis region has hit the highest hospitalization numbers since September 1. 560 COVID patients are in task force hospitals right now. This new variant could now create the perfect storm of high transmission and hospitalization rates if more people do not take mitigation measures seriously.
“We have a high number of people that are susceptible to that virus in the community, and as you know, we have reduced public health capabilities and our hospitals are already full with more and more COVID patients being admitted every day,” said Dr. Alex Garza, Chief Community Health Officer at SSM Health. "If you're eligible, get that booster dose now."
St. Louis Hills Pharmacy tells News 4 they've seen a steady increase in demand for the booster shot in the last week. Previously, they were administering around 30 boosters a day to now around 50 to 60 shots. In the last seven days, Ladue Pharmacy says they have almost doubled the amount of vaccines they distributed the first three weeks of December. A Walgreens spokesperson says they dished out a record number of vaccines nationwide last week.
Schneider says while they have already canceled travel plans over the holidays because of their concerns with the new variant, getting boosted eases his mind as his family prepares to keep the celebrations at home.
“We have a lot of exposure in the family for various reasons, so it just made sense to us, he said.
Of those people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the metro region, roughly 80 percent are unvaccinated. News 4 polled residents in the area on Twitter to see if this new variant is encouraging them to get a booster shot. 60 percent of people who responded got their booster already, 19 percent plan to get their booster, 13 percent won’t get a booster shot, and eight percent of people responding still have not gotten vaccinated whatsoever.
62 percent of respondents are not requiring family or friends gathering with them for the holidays to get vaccinated. The task force urges that if you are gathering with people who are unvaccinated, or at a higher risk of contracting COVID, to wear a mask or socially distance from them.
