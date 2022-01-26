Demand at drive-thru testing sites falling, state extends appointments at Family Arena through Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The state of Missouri is extending two of its largest drive-thru mass testing sites in St. Charles and Kansas City, despite COVID-19 cases falling in the St. Louis region.
At the beginning of January, many people said they waited in line for several hours at testing sites and struggled to find open appointments. Almost a month later, demand is dwindling.
AIM Laboratories, the local company that oversees the state-run sites, said it was processing 1,500 COVID-19 PCR tests per day, per location just a few weeks ago
Now, within the last week, that number has been cut in half, with each location seeing about 750 tests per day.
The company said the cold weather and antigen tests becoming available from the federal government could be factors in decreased demand. However, it is working to ensure Missourians are aware of the various mass testing locations.
On Wednesday, the parking lot at Family Arena was empty.
"This works very good, it's excellent, you can set up an appointment so there's not a big cluster of cars," Gino Avella said. "We're getting our routine COVID-19 test today."
Avella said he and his wife get periodic COVID-19 PCR tests for peace of mind.
Katie Green, a dialysis patient, said the drive-thru sites are easy and convenient.
"I receive dialysis, and I haven't been feeling so hot, so they're requiring it so I can go back and get dialysis," Green said.
The state extended appointments at both Family Arena and Kauffman Stadium through Friday. It will continue to evaluate the need for mass testing sites and their locations. You can find more testing information at this link.
