Delta flight returns to LAX due to a medical emergency. A young girl was declared dead upon landing

A medical emergency resulted in a young girl being declared dead when her flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday night, authorities said.
Delta Flight #2423 on its way to Seattle returned to LAX due to a passenger medical issue on board, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.
The passenger was a 10-year-old girl suffering a cardiac arrest on the plane, according to CNN affiliate KTLA.
"LAFD paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.
The Los Angeles County Coroner's office is investigating the passenger's death.
LAPD officers also responded and determined there was no foul play involved. They are not investigating the incident further, officer Mike Lopez said.
Delta airlines confirmed the incident and said the company is working to re-accommodate customers that were on the flight.
CNN's Carma Hassan contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.