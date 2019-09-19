(CBS News) -- A Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, Florida made an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon in Tampa after dropping some 29,000 feet in eight-plus minutes, causing oxygen masks to deploy. The carrier said Flight 2353 "diverted to Tampa out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurization irregularity en route."
The Federal Aviation Administration said pilots declared an emergency.
Delta called it a "controlled descent."
Preliminary data posted to Flightaware.com shows the plane descended from 39,000 feet at 4:34 p.m. to 9,975 feet at 4:42 p.m.
Delta said the plane landed safely without incident and customers deplaned normally, then were bussed to Fort Lauderdale and arrived Wednesday night.
The aircraft was being evaluated by maintenance technicians, Delta added.
CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV says the flight apparently changed course while over the Gulf of Mexico.
Passengers took to Twitter, some praising the crew, others describing anxious moments:
@Delta so this hasn’t happened before but your #2353 flight crew from ATL to FLL (now Tampa) was awesome@keeping people calm. Now I know the bag doesn’t really inflate... pic.twitter.com/B2FfWKAewE— Tiffany O. Sawyer (@OsteenSawyer) September 18, 2019
@Delta Flight 2353 God Bless the Captain and crew. Had an emergency midair from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale. Oxygen masks deployed and we descended quickly and we're diverted to Tampa. I texted my wife and dad I loved them. Told my mom I love her and hugged my son. @wsvn @cbs12 pic.twitter.com/C9QcU9DbYV— J.T. (@BrutusOsceola) September 18, 2019
