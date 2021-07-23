ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Six months after COVID-19 vaccines were first administered, a slow but steady stream of people entered the headquarters building for the St. Louis County Public Health Department to get vaccinated on Friday.
Some of them, like Vernetta Wright, had put off getting the shot because they were vaccine hesitant.
"In the beginning I was curious how in five months they came up with a vaccine so fast. But now my life and my family's lives are more important than you know, just being doubtful," she said.
The most common reasons people gave for being vaccine hesitant were concerns about the short time it took to develop the vaccine and concerns about possible long-term side effects.
The most common reasons given for finally deciding to get vaccinated were fear of the Delta variant of the virus and concern about the safety of family members.
"My grandkids. I'm constantly around them and we do a lot of family things. I'd rather be safe and have my whole family safe," said Kenneth Pearson.
Missouri is fourth worst in the country in new cases per capita which is directly tied to the number of people who are unvaccinated. But this week the state also saw a 25% jump in the number of people who initiated the vaccination process, which is the seventh highest jump in the country.
Madison County saw an uptick in the number of people getting vaccinated this week, as well as an increase in COVID-19 testing, according to the Madison County Health Department. The St. Clair County Health Department didn't report an uptick in vaccinations scheduled but did see an increase in requests for vaccine clinics.
This week, the City of St. Louis saw a 2.5% increase in the number of people who got their first shot of vaccine. That's according to data provided by the health department.
The St. Louis County Public Health Department reported that a downward trend of weekly vaccination numbers had leveled off and may be going up. However, a spokesman said the numbers aren't in yet to prove that.
