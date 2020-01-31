(CNN) -- Airlines all over the globe are canceling flights to China.
Delta Air Lines announced Friday that it will suspend all flights between the US and China from February 6 through April 30 due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
[Read: Everything travelers need to know about Wuhan coronavirus]
The last China-bound Delta flight departing the US will leave on February 3 with the last return flight back to the US departing China on February 5.
British Airways suspended direct flights between Britain and China on Wednesday. US carrier United Airlines announced Tuesday that it has canceled flights from February 1 through February 8 between US hubs and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Other airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, Air Asia, EgyptAir, Cathay Pacific, Air India and Finnair have similarly slashed or suspended service.
Many airlines have offered waivers on change fees or the option to cancel for credit on a future flight.
Travelers with upcoming plans should check with their airlines and look for advisories posted on carriers' websites.
A number of cruise lines, including MSC, Costa and Royal Caribbean, have canceled scheduled sailings to China and boosted screening procedures for passengers boarding from Chinese ports, according to CruiseCritic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.