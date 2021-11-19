ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Delmar Main Streets just started a three-pilot program to revitalize part of the street going from the Delmar Loop to Taylor Avenue, just north of Central West End.
Nonprofit Missouri Main Street Connection is investing $100,000 into the area to fill storefronts and bring more residents and foot traffic to the area.
Delmar Main Streets co-vice presidents Tonnie Smith and Lisa Potts applied for the program.
"We really want to get rid of the stigma of the phrase the Delmar divide," Smith said. "So, it's not just stopping at the Delmar Loop, we want the continuation and revitalization to go all the way down to Taylor."
State Director of Missouri Main Street Connection Gayla Roten said it's all about revitalizing the area while keeping historic preservation in mind.
The organization has invested nearly $1 billion into other Missouri cities and towns and restored or saved more than 1,600 historic buildings.
The investment money provided by the nonprofit is mostly private with part coming from the state.
"They flew in consultants and they spent the whole couple of days with us," Potts said. "They've come to us with a branding plan. This program has the opportunity to be a catalyst that connects us all. We're not looking to tear buildings down, and tear things down, we want to rebuild and revitalize what we already have."
Early meetings have involved people from different development companies, neighborhoods and St. Louis City government.
Those involved are hoping some of the changes will be seen as early as next year.
