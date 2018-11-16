ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday, the long-awaited Loop Trolley opened to the public.
An event at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with officials, including St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and University City Mayor Terry Crow, to celebrate the completion of trolley car testing and the beginning of service was held inside Delmar Hall due to snow.
Service, which was slated to begin Thursday, was also delayed a day due to snow.
The trolley will run Thursday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, it will operate between 12 and 11 p.m.
The company behind the trolley said trolleys will not be running on the west of the alignment until further notice, meaning trolley cars will only be operating from the Delmar MetroLink station to the Missouri History Museum.
The trolley will run on 20 to 25 minute intervals.
Standard tickets will cost $2 for a two-hour fare and $5 for an all-day fare. Passengers age 65 or older, passengers with disabilities and children between the ages of 5 and 12 are eligible for a 50 percent reduced fare.
Despite the delays, the man behind the trolley, Joe Edwards, said it will be a success.
Projections estimate the trolley will attract about 350,000 riders a year.
