DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones got his first COVID-19 shot Wednesday at Dellwood Pharmacy.
Jones hopes by getting his first dose of the Moderna shot publicly it encourages everyone who's hesitant to get their shot.
"I took it upon myself and my civic duty, I believe, to get my first COVID shot. I think our community needs to do this. I wanted to show people that this is something you should not be afraid of, this is something that is needed if we want to get back to a sense of normalcy this is all what we should have to do," Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.