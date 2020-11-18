ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A pizza delivery driver had his car stolen during a brazen robbery in Downtown West St. Louis overnight.
The Papa John’s employee was getting into his car outside the restaurant in the 200 block of N. Tucker when he noticed a man walking toward him around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The delivery driver told News 4 the suspect then pulled out a rifle and demanded he get on the ground and hand over his car keys.
The driver said he got on the ground and threw his car keys. He then told News 4 he got up and ran away, during which the suspect fired 10-12 shots at him.
"The best thing, the quickest thing I could do is put my hands up, he asked for my keys, I threw them, just a quick distraction, just for me to just get out of there and my safety. A car is materialistic, so as long as I'm okay,” the driver said.
The employee eventually made it to Tucker and Olive and called 911.
The suspect drove past the victim in the stolen car and was spotted by officers in the area of Cass and Tucker. Police chased the car across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, where it was involved in a crash.
The 17-year-old suspect was taken to into custody and to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries related to the crash.
The Papa John’s employee was not injured. He told News 4 he got the car four days ago.
