ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many people stayed home from work and off the roads, but that doesn't mean they didn't get hungry. During lunchtime on Thursday, calls were coming in fast and furious at the Imo's near Forest Park Avenue and Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.
Stephanie Moore is the manager of the restaurant.
"It's pretty wild, we're getting a lot of phone calls," she said.
Moore said many of the calls were for deliveries and that two drivers were venturing out on the snowy streets to take the food to their customers. Anthony Clemens has been a delivery driver for eight years.
"So, you got to do what you got to do," he said.
Nearby, Gateway Apothecary is known for delivering medication to customers. Pharmacist and owner, Pawel Sierbinski, said they'll make hundreds of deliveries a day during good weather.
He said the deliveries today were fewer, but he made sure the customers who really needed them, got their prescriptions.
"There's been several patients that needed deliveries and we're short on delivery drivers," Sierbinski said. "So I just ran out and delivered a few patients' medications myself."
The United States Postal Service is known for its motto about delivering the mail in rain, snow and sleet. USPS Spokesman for the St. Louis area Mark Inglett said the goal today was to complete deliveries to all homes and businesses.
"We're doing everything we can to attempt all deliveries possible," Inglett said. "So, I can't make any type of guarantees but we do have folks on the street to get the deliveries made today. There may be some slowdowns as far as coming across the country with transportation getting mail to us. So everything that we have possible, deliver more, we're making every effort to get that delivered to you today."
Inglett said the postal service asks that residents and businesses clean off their sidewalks and walkways to make it safer and easier for letter carriers to make their deliveries.
