SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An Uber Eats delivery driver was injured after carjackers hit him with his own car Sunday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., a 26-year-old man left his 2020 Acura TLX running as he walked to a home in the 3800 block of Shenandoah to deliver an Uber Eats order. The driver told police that he saw two men pull up in a blue car alongside the driver's side and two white cars parked behind it. As one of the suspects got into the Acura, the 26-year-old tried to stop the carjacker by standing in front of it. Officials said the suspect then threatened the man with a gun as he lunged forward and hit him with his car.
The carjackers were able to escape but the 26-year-old suffered abrasions to his legs. Limited information surrounding the description of the carjackers have been released.
