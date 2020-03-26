MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman told police that the man who delivered her groceries allegedly broke into her home later in the night and told her he wanted to have sex, according to charging documents from St. Louis County.
The 29-year-old woman had fallen asleep on her couch at her home on the 2500 block of Gerhard Avenue Wednesday night.
She told police she woke up to Anthony Thomas, 22, calling her by name. The man then demanded sex with her.
She recognized the man because he had delivered groceries to her house earlier that afternoon.
Thomas ran away and then the victim called the police to report what had happened. She told them he had delivered groceries to her earlier that day.
Police said he delivered the groceries about 4 p.m. and then returned about 7 p.m. with an item he told her he had forgotten to deliver. Police think that second trip was so he could see if she had a husband or boyfriend at home.
The woman identified the man who broke into her house in a photo line-up.
Police then were able to find out the man’s identity through the grocery delivery service the woman used, but police did not say which grocery delivery service Thomas was working for.
Prosecutors charged Thomas with first-degree burglary.
According to court documents, Thomas admitted to police to sneaking into the woman’s home through the bathroom window because he wanted to have sex with her.
News 4 heard from a delivery driver who said that customers do not have to open the door to have their groceries delivered. You can request that items be left outside. The driver will take a photo to confirm delivery and then you can get the items once the driver leaves. The only exception to that is if you order alcohol. The driver must confirm you are 21 or older.
As for drivers, if you forget to deliver something to a customer you can either call the delivery service so they can let the customer know that you'll be back to deliver it, or you can refund the item through the app.
