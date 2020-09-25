ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The wait will be a little longer for drivers who take the ramp from southbound Interstate 270 and eastbound Interstate 44 to eastbound Watson Road.
The ramp closed shortly after Memorial Day to remove and replace the bridge. The roadwork was delayed earlier this summer due to the condition of the rock bluffs design on the bridge.
Now that the design is finished, crews can begin reconstructing the bridge.
MoDOT estimates the bridge should reopen by the end of December 2020, weather permitting.
Drivers currently use Lindbergh as a detour from the interstate to eastbound Watson Road.
