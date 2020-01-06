HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Delays have pushed back the multi-million dollar development of the former St. Louis Mills mall into a massive sports complex, but the developers said they just have one last hurdle to go.
It's game time already inside the empty mall. Despite delays they have already converted the former Ross store into several practice courts.
The developers said they have around 300 athletes each night using the courts. That’s a fraction of what's to come once the mall is converted into Powerplex, a youth sports complex.
"There’s a lot of players and partners and you’ve got a lot of juggling to do in that regard,” Dan Buck, with Big Sports Properties, said. “We’re finally at the finish line. We’ve got about three weeks til closing. We plan to close at the end of January. All our architectural design work is done, all our engineering is done, it's just getting over the last hurdle or two and were there."
The final hurdle is a city council meeting in Bridgeton next week. The city had concerns because of some of the delays about their parcel of land in the deal.
The mayor told News 4 they are just doing their due diligence and expect things to move forward in time for the developers to close on the property by the end of the month.
Initially Powerplex was supposed to be fully open by June, but if all goes as planned, it will likely be September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.