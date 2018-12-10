HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Drivers should expect major delays on southbound Interstate 55 near Hamel, Illinois.
The Illinois State Police said a semi-truck overturned and spilled its load on the interstate near mile marker 27.8 around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Drivers are being urged to re-route or expect delays through the area.
It is unknown when the spill will be completely cleared but crews are in the area working to resolve the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.