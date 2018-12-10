Overturned truck

A truck spilled its contents across SB I-55 Monday morning.

HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Drivers should expect major delays on southbound Interstate 55 near Hamel, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police said a semi-truck overturned and spilled its load on the interstate near mile marker 27.8 around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are being urged to re-route or expect delays through the area.

It is unknown when the spill will be completely cleared but crews are in the area working to resolve the issue.

