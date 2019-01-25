ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Four lanes of northbound Interstate 270 past Dorsett in Maryland Heights have reopened following an early morning crash.
Around 5:20 a.m. Friday, MoDOT officials said all but one lane was closed in the area after a crash and were expected to last thru the morning rush hour.
The Maryland Heights Police Department said they are working a "serious accident" in the area and that several lanes would be blocked for "some time." They later said a tractor trailer struck the rear of a stalled pickup truck that was in the lane of the traffic. The tractor trailer then went through some concrete barriers on the right shoulder and came to rest in the backyards of nearby homes.
The police department said the crash has resulted in some diesel fuel being on the highway.
About two hours after the crash occurred, Maryland Heights police said they were working to clean up and would remove the tractor trailer after rush hour.
News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger reported that four lanes were reopened before 7:30 a.m.
