ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck fire closed eastbound Interstate 70 in Wentzville Monday morning.
The interstate was closed near Foristell around 7:30 a.m. Monday. About two hours later, one lane was reopened to traffic.
This is the second crash to close the eastbound lanes Monday morning. The first closure started around 5:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Lake St. Louis Boulevard.
No other information regarding the semi-truck fire has been released.
