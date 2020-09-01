ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As St. Louis County records new COVID-19 test numbers each day, some News 4 viewers are voicing concerns over delays in potential exposure.
Marnie Schneider said her son was exposed at a sleepover in August. Her son's friend received a positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday, August 26. Schneider said she quarantined her son as they waited for a call from a contact tracer with the St. Louis County Health Department, but that call didn't come for five days.
"We got a message on Sunday morning, someone from the health department called and said, 'We have an urgent message we need to discuss with you regarding your son, please call us back immediately.'"
Schneider said she's tried calling the St. Louis County Health Department upwards of 10 times since Sunday but can't get through. Spring Schmidt with the St. Louis County Health Department said her team of contact tracers is making hundreds of calls each day. The health department currently has 150 contact tracers working full and part-time. Ideally, Schmidt said she'd like to have 225 contact tracers on her team.
"Many of these jobs have been temporary jobs funded by the CARES Act," Schmidt said. "We've had many people roll on and roll off."
Schmidt said they work to notify COVID-19 positive patients within 24 hours of a positive result. Their goal is to notify their contacts within 48 hours. However, Schmidt said it's up to testing sites to report positive cases to the health department within 6 hours which doesn't always happen.
"We feel very responsible for getting this piece of it done, it matters to us that we reach them that they're okay, they understand," Schmidt said.
The St. Louis County Health Department urges anyone who believes they were exposed to proactively quarantine until they hear from a contact tracer. Anyone with questions or concerns regarding potential exposure as a contact should call (314) 615-8309.
The health department said it's still hiring contact tracers, a paid position. If you'd like to apply, head to their website.
