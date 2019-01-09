CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In the middle of winter Bill Dauster is already gearing up for spring.
“It's the busiest season that we have,” he said of the upcoming warm weather.
Dauster has helped run the family-owned business, Dauster’s Greenhouse on Creve Coeur Mill Road, for more than 40 years.
But the spring rush isn’t his main concern this January. Currently, he’s wondering if ongoing construction is going to force him to close his business.
St. Louis County started work to repair a bridge in mid-June, diverting all traffic on Creve Couer Mill Road between Olive Boulevard and Route 141.
“Road closed on June 18th and it was torn out that day,” Dauster recalled.
He added the project was supposes to be completed in 90 working days. He's kept track in his calendar from day one.
“Without holidays and the rain days the project should have been done on November 13th,” Dauster said.
But six months later, there’s no signs of completion. St. Louis County officials cite unforeseen issues with the bridge's walls, utility conflicts, and winter weather.
Dauster says the hold up cost him 20 percent in sales last summer and fall, and if the delays continue, the worst could happen.
“If we lose that big portion [of sales] in April and May and possibly June, then that will possibly hurt us and put us out of business,” he said.
County officials say they're confident the bridge will be open by this spring, but would not give a specific date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.