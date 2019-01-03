ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Drivers who take I-270 in St. Louis County may want to find an alternate route home Thursday evening.
MoDOT crews have closed two westbound lanes at New Florissant Road (Route N) for emergency bridge repairs.
The department is urging commuters in North County to expect traffic backups in the area and to take a different path if possible when heading westbound.
The duration of the lane closures is unknown.
