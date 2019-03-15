O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Expect delays in several Metro East towns as more than 200 train cars slowly make their way down a section of closed track.
The cars will move on a section of track from East St. Louis through Fairview Heights, O’Fallon and Clinton County. Since the track is not in operation, the cars will only be moving 10 miles per hour.
CSX is moving the train cars from Avison, Illinois.
The move is expected to take place between 1 and 3 p.m.
O’Fallon police expect delays up to 15 minutes.
