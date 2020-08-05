ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pandemic Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza said contact tracing is overwhelmed which is making it more difficult to track the rapid spread of the coronavirus and where it is going.
Fran Walters said it took 16 days to get her COVID-19 tests results back from the CVS in Bridgeton.
“They said the first time three to five days. Then five days passed and I called again,” Walters said.
These delays are having a big impact on tracking how the virus is spreading in a timely fashion.
"The delay in test results, that means they are not getting to people that have tested positive, they're not able to do that contact tracing to reduce transmission in society,” Dr. Garza said.
Garza said the only way to make contact tracing more effective is to get test results faster.
The seven day average of new daily cases in the St. Louis region is 711. That is down from its peak at the end of July when it was 800.
"Percentage of those admissions that need intensive care or need ventilators is much smaller than at the beginning of the pandemic," Dr. Garza said.
But Garza is still sending warnings to be vigilant.
"If we continue to have virus spreading in the community, it's always going to increase the probability that the virus will find more vulnerable people, that they will end up in the hospital, they will wind up in intensive care and unfortunately some will wind up dying and we don't want to be there,” Dr. Garza said.
