ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinal shortstop Paul DeJong was moved to the 10-day IL Friday with a broken rib, sustained Wednesday during the 7th inning against the Brewers.
DeJong was hit by a Freddy Peralta pitch and left the game. The move is retroactive to May 13. The Cardinals called up infielder Max Moroff from Triple-A Memphis to replace DeJong, and surprisingly, Jordan Hicks was moved to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man roster spot for Moroff.
The 24-year-old Hicks returned from Tommy John surgery this season to pitch in 10 games, but had been sidelined since May 2 with inflammation in his pitching elbow.
DeJong, 27, was batting just .177 in 35 games this season, but was tied for the team lead with seven homers and 17 RBI.
