ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The Cardinals intrasquad game Thursday at Busch Stadium was pre-planned to last four innings, and though the ‘Red’ side of the Cardinals was leading the ‘Blue’ squad 2-1 after the top of the fourth, the Cardinals played out the bottom of the fourth inning anyway, to get the players their full complement of work for the day.
It’s a good thing, too, as it provided Paul DeJong with the chance to deliver the day’s signature moment.
Facing lefty Andrew Miller in the bottom of the fourth inning, DeJong unloaded on a pitch to left field, sending a two-run home run several rows into the crowd-less seats to the left of the bullpen.
3⃣7⃣2⃣ 💣 courtesy of @RealPaulDeJong #STLCards pic.twitter.com/7ky2Fnb5Xt— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 10, 2020
The blast punctuated a 4-1 victory for the Red team, whose lineup consisted of a handful of anticipated starters slotted in a top-of-the-lineup alignment that could become a blueprint for what we see out of Mike Shildt’s lineup card when the season gets underway later this month. The first five hitters in the batting order Thursday were Kolten Wong, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina.
Jack Flaherty started for the ‘Red’ team, who wore the Cardinals home white uniforms, while Dakota Hudson took the ball for the ‘Blue’ team in the road grays. Both starters threw three innings, falling right in line with Shildt’s stated expectations for the game.
It was smooth sailing for Flaherty outside of a bases-loaded jam in the second. Without umpires on the premises for the intrasquad game, the robot strike zone used for the game created some interesting moments. For instance, Justin Williams initially thought Flaherty had him struck out, but then ended up walking to first base with one out. Edmundo Sosa and Dexter Fowler notched consecutive singles off Flaherty to load the bases, putting the Cardinals ace in his first Busch Stadium jam of 2020.
Flaherty induced a potential double play grounder to short, but DeJong’s throw pulled Goldschmidt off the bag at first, allowing a run to score and the inning to continue. It was the only run Flaherty permitted in his three innings Thursday, as he surrendered two hits and two walks to go with a pair of strikeouts on 43 pitches.
Hudson also threw 43 pitches, but had a little more trouble with the strike zone than Flaherty, throwing 24 strikes to Flaherty’s 27. Hudson also threw a wild pitch that contributed to the two runs he allowed in the first. With the base runners having advanced to second and third, DeJong got the scoring started with a base hit to the second base side of Edmundo Sosa, who was playing in on the grass at shortstop. DeJong provided all the offense for the Red team, going 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs.
DeJong with a c-RISPy single past the infield playing in to score two runs. And hey, how about that base running? pic.twitter.com/PglWMasXOG— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 9, 2020
Hudson said he felt good about his outing and the quality of contact he allowed, and wasn't especially concerned about the results back on the mound at Busch for the first time in quite awhile—in an atmosphere that he described as 'game-like' despite the lack of fans in attendance.
"It was good to get back out there, and in my opinion, about time," Hudson said with a chuckle.
Other highlights from Thursday included a smoothly turned 4-6-3 double play by Wong and DeJong in the first inning. Saying afterwards he was happy to get back on the field at Busch Stadium, Wong described the double play turn with his partner in crime, DeJong, as akin to riding a bike.
“Once I get that ground ball, it just happens,” Wong said.
The 4-6-3 offices of Wong and DeJong are open for business. pic.twitter.com/Q08a8jDyWL— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 9, 2020
Brett Cecil threw live batting practice on the Busch Stadium field following the intrasquad action, continuing the development of his new sidearm pitching motion. It was an up-and-down session for Cecil Thursday, as Harrison Bader took him deep to left, the ball appearing to narrowly sneak over the wall into the bullpen. Shortly after, though, Cecil elicited consecutive swings and misses to strike out Tyler O’Neill.
"It's to be expected there's going to be a little bit of a feeling-out process to be able to repeat what he does with that," Shildt said of Cecil's new delivery style.
The Cardinals will take a break from intrasquad games and go back to a live batting practice session Friday. Shildt expects the schedule to return to intrasquad games Saturday and Sunday, with an off-day currently scheduled for the team on Monday.
