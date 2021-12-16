Defiance brothers share memories of their late mother, share appreciation for tornado relief from community

DEFIANCE (KMOV.com) -- Brothers Paul, Mark and Keith Borgmann picked up piles of debris and tossed them into the flames of what is left of their parents' basement.

"We're just in the process of trying to clean up and get things back to somewhat normal,” Mark Borgmann said. "Getting some of my dad's equipment out of the shed and stuff was a big trauma for us yesterday."

Their parents, 84-year-old Vernon and Ollie Borgmann, had a tornado blow through their Defiance home Friday night.

"When I got here, the ambulance had picked up mom and dad,” Paul Borgmann said.

Both parents were hospitalized. Their mother later died.

Woman, 84, killed after tornado touches down in St. Charles County A tornado touched down in St. Charles County Friday night, leaving behind significant damage and causing one death.

"My mom was sweet, caring, loving, even when we were children, she was all about us,” Keith Borgmann said.

While being back at their childhood home brings back memories of being with both of their parents, there is some comfort in knowing their dad is now in rehab and expected to make a full recovery.

"Even the people in the neighborhood, this sometimes was the house we all gathered at to play at,” Keith Borgmann said.

The house their parents lived in used to be a schoolhouse, the brothers said. Their father added to it, and that's where the brothers lived until they graduated from school.

Volunteers like Angela Stephens came out to Defiance Thursday to help the Borgmanns and other families impacted by the devastating tornado.

"It's my community. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else right now,” Stephens said. “What better way to show my support than to come out and help, since I was spared."

St. Charles County officials told News 4 the volunteer efforts have been incredible since the tornado hit the Defiance community, with around 100 volunteers coming to help over the weekend. On Thursday, 30 to 50 more helped to sort piles of debris and burning tree branches and collected personal items that remained in the wreckage.

Cleanup efforts started at 9 a.m. and will continue Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Anyone who is able to is encouraged to show up to help.

“We have a tent set up at Highway F and 94 and we’re taking volunteers,” Joe Brazil, St. Charles County District 2 Councilmember, said. “We sign them in, we have to sign them out, then we’re taking them out here to continue helping all these folks clean up all the debris that’s all over the place. Go out in the fields, pick up tin all over the place and put it in appropriate areas for pickup next week.

St. Charles County has provided bins and equipment to help volunteers in the cleanup process. Debris piles will be picked up next week around Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cleanup effort is just one part of the county’s response to help those who’ve been impacted recover from this tragedy.

Between 4 and 8 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Church-Christ, there will be a workshop hosted by the Red Cross and St. Charles County Emergency Management to help people who have been affected.

“There will be different booths set up, you can sign up for Christmas gifts, new gifts for the kids who’ve had their stuff lost,” said Brazil. “They can go fill out applications for people who are uninsured.”

It is the kind of help from their community the Borgmann brothers said would mean the world to their mother.

"The amount of help we've been getting is just unbelievable,” Mark Borgmann said.