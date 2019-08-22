ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The defense team for the man accused of killing a college student from St. Louis withdrew their request for bond during a brief court appearance Thursday. Brandon Theesfeld is charged in the murder of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial.
Thursday, Theesfeld's legal team was in front of a Mississippi judge. The team withdrew their request for bond and requested a psychological evaluation.
Theesfeld, 22, is accused of killing Kostial, 21, in northern Mississippi in July. The Lindbergh High School graduate was found shot multiple times.
Prior to the court hearing, Theesfeld's attorney said they planned to ask for a reasonable bond based on the defendant being a student. His parents and sister were expected to testify as character witnesses.
Meanwhile, Kostial's friends are heading back to class at Ole Miss this week without her. Some are trying to raise enough money to re-name a campus rec center in her honor, according to WREG.
Thursday was only a bond hearing but Theesfeld's attorney said they plan to enter a not guilty plea at the appropriate time.
"He's tried to remain upbeat. He certainly understands what's going on. He's been very candid with us about what's going on, and the facts of the case, and what occurred on the day in question. It's a very trying situation for him. I think overwhelming at times but he's trying to maintain a positive attitude," said Tony Farese, attorney for Brandon Theesfeld, in an interview with WREG.
