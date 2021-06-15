ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The expected final day of the trial of Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone began with the defense calling their final witnesses ahead of closing arguments. It is expected the jury will begin deliberations this afternoon. What follows are updates from the court, with the most recent developments first:
9:30 a.m. Contentious questioning as defense nears end of its case
FBI Agent Darren Bulgie was the final witness called for the defense Tuesday. Bulgie is the case officer responsible for the Luther Hall investigation and the defense's questioning centered on the numerous interviews the FBI conducted and the behavior of two Department of Justice lawyers when it came time to document those interviews.
Following an interview with a subject, FBI investigators compose what is called a 302 report, which serves as a record of what happened in the interview. Rosenblum referenced Bulgie's previous testimony that the DOJ lawyers, and in particular Emily Savner, suggested additions to the report that sometimes Bulgie and another agent present disagreed with.
Bulgie testified Tuesday that on at least one occasion, Savner added an additional page of information from an interview that she wanted included in the 302 report. Rosenblum pointed out that often times, Bulgie said Savner suggested those edits based on things the agents themselves did not hear.
Bulgie did assert however that he never actually altered the reports solely based on Savner's suggestions
"I would leave out any information that myself or the other agent did not hear," he said.
Rosenblum then asked him if the process of a lawyer suggesting edits to 302 reports was unusual, and Bulgie agreed it was.
"That process stopped when those lawyers left the case," Bulgie said.
Rosenblum then moved to his critical piece of questioning, in which he reiterated that there was no proof Myers damaged the phone.
"In those 120 interviews, did you identify one human being that saw Chris Myers damage that telephone with any item, yes or no?" Rosenblum asked.
"I did not talk to any individual that saw Mr. Myers strike that phone," Bulgie responded.
However, on cross-examination, Constantin used Bulgie's investigation to attempt to make her case for Myers' guilt.
"Did your investigation determine that defendant Myers destroyed the phone?" she asked, pointedly.
"Yes it did," Bulgie said.
She then peppered a series of quick questions, all of which Bulgie answered in the affirmative. In those questions, Constantin had Bulgie confirm that their investigation revealed what they believe to be the events surrounding the phone:
According to investigators, the phone was camera-side down and it was struck by something, which they believe to be an asp (an aluminum rod with a small metal ball on the end). They believe the asp strike caused the phone to flip over, and that Christopher Myers was seen standing over the camera following that flip. They also used photos to show Myers carried an asp that evening and that he had it out during the window of time Hall was assaulted, then put it away afterward.
Rosenblum then countered that Hall told investigators several times the phone was broken by "a baton" and did not use the term "asp" until investigators believed it was an asp specifically that broke the phone. Hall repeatedly countered during his testimony that an asp is itself a type of baton, and the terms could be used interchangeably, as did Bulgie, but Rosenblum again pointed to the fact the term asp was never said until much later in the interviews.
He also had Bulgie confirm that investigators did not perform any experiments as to whether an asp strike could force a phone to flip over, and did not have an expert determine what specifically broke the phone's screen. Bulgie said those conclusions were reached by field photography experts and analysts who studied the footage from Hall's phone.
This examination was contentious, as Constantin repeatedly objected to Rosenblum's questioning as being outside the scope of the case or that he was asking a witness to comment on another witness's testimony. In fact several times during Bulgie's testimony, both sides requested bench conferences to discuss lines of questioning or certain objections.
As Bulgie was called by Patrick Kilgore, Rosenblum's initial questions were part of cross-examination. In an effort to continue to question him more, Rosenblum then called him as a witness for his own direct examination.
During that questioning, he focused initially on Hall's possession of the phone for many months following the assault. Hall testified earlier in the trial that the phone was still operable following that night, and in fact he was able to text from it. Rosenblum pointed out that Hall had the phone in his possession from the night of his assault until the time he turned it over to the FBI the following March. Bulgie said Hall's lawyer did produce the phone at a December interview which was within a couple of weeks of their first interview, but Hall still had it until he handed it over the following March.
The defense rested at 11:00 a.m., closing all evidence and leaving only closing arguments.
9:00 a.m. Defense calls their final witnesses
Detective Paul Chester, a six-year veteran and current member of the intelligence unit, was called first by the defense to testify to the behavior of officers on undercover operations as well as the general atmosphere around the Stockley protests.
Chester said he did not carry a firearm undercover in a protest because he didn't want to risk it leaving his possession, and would not reveal his identity as an officer unless he was in fear for his life or personal safety. This line of questioning was designed to get the jury to wonder why Hall never identified himself to the arresting officers, given that he was being assaulted. Since he didn't, the defense was leaving jurors to consider if Boone could have reasonably assumed he was assisting on a lawful arrest.
Defense attorneys also had Chester- as they did with several other officers- testify as to the chaotic nature of the weekend. Chester spoke about officers knowing about injured policeman, property damage, people throwing things at officers, and general chaos over the three nights of riots.
Chester also testified that he still had red markings on his shin guards from substances thrown at him. This is important for the defense, because they have contended that Myers did not intentionally damage Hall's phone, but he did pick it up and toss it once he discovered there was a red substance on it (it was later determined the substance was blood). The contention the defense is attempting to make, based on testimony from other witnesses, is that it wouldn't be unreasonable that Myers would toss the phone once he discovered there was a substance on it, especially given that officers had substances thrown at them throughout the weekend.
Chester also testified he saw Myers and Hall have a conversation, then Myers opened Hall's backpack. He said he did not see what happened with the backpack, but the defense has maintained throughout the trial that Myers returned Hall's phone to his pack (which would not be consistent with someone trying to destroy it to impede an investigation). Prosecutors made a point to have Chester clarify that he did not see what happened with the backpack once Myers open it, and also focused on a point they have been making throughout the trial.
While several officers have described the bedlam of the riots, Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Constantin has repeatedly asked those present at the intersection of Hall's arrest to confirm the climate at 14th and Olive during the arrest was "relatively calm." Chester, like the officers before him, said there was no one throwing bottles or substances at that time. She also focused on his fuzzy recollection of the event, saying when he initially talked to the FBI, he thought the incident happened at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., when it actually happened just before 9 p.m., and that he was later surprised when he saw evidence because he thought there were more protesters in the area at the time of the arrest.
