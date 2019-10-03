ATLANTA (Kmov.com) -- The 2019 Cardinals made the playoffs, but at the beginning of Game 1 of the NLDS, it was like the 2018 Cardinals showed up.
After a league-worst 133 errors last season, the Cardinals established a renewed crispness to their defensive game this year. They rode run prevention to 91 wins and a division title, committing only 66 errors, the best in baseball. That crispness evaded them on two early plays Thursday at SunTrust Park, as the Cardinals committed two errors that led to the Braves’ first three runs of the night.
By the end of the night, however, the characteristics that made the Cardinals NL Central champions this season were present once again as the St. Louis infield executed key plays late in a 7-6 win over Atlanta.
In the first inning, the Cardinals’ best infield defender Kolten Wong couldn’t complete an exchange to Paul DeJong. A softly hit grounder put Wong in an awkward position with the runner from first bearing down; Wong couldn’t contain the spinning baseball as he attempted to quickly flip it to DeJong at the bag. Instead of a potential inning-ending double play, a run came home from third to put the Braves ahead 1-0 out of the gate.
“It just happens,” Wong said of the club’s early defensive miscues. “Playoff baseball, you can say it’s jitters, but some of us, we’ve been here. It’s just a matter of next play, getting the next guy up and you know what, you keep grinding.”
After Harrison Bader helped manufacture the tying tally for St. Louis in the fifth, the Cardinals infield defense faltered again in the sixth. Ultimately, only DeJong was charged with an error on the bizarre two-run grounder, but it was a collective play-not-made that loomed large for St. Louis at the time.
A hot shot off the bat of Dansby Swanson ate up Tommy Edman at third. The ball ricocheted to Edman’s left, where it was fielded by DeJong. Chasing the force out at second, the Cardinals shortstop rushed his throw from deep short. Wong couldn’t scoop it cleanly, as the ball bounced off his glove toward the outfield grass, allowing a second run to score on the play.
“It was just kind of an in-between hop,” Edman said. “I probably should have tried to step back on it instead of trying to square up to it, but yeah. The way it bounced is a little different than what I’m used to, but that’s a ball I should have gotten.”
Though the outcome of the play was crushing to the Cardinals at the time, manager Mike Shildt didn’t mind the process behind it.
“First, it was unique play,” Shildt said. “To say I loved the play, I didn't love the result. But I loved the play. What I mean by that, Eddie got a really tough in-between hop. And, look, you can try to catch it. You try to catch that ball, it might end up in left field. He just did what he could to smother it. So, he showed some toughness; that's a tough play. And he showed toughness to make it.
“Then it kicks away. Pauly is on point, goes over. And at that point he's trying to make a play. And I love the fact our guys are going to be aggressive and look to make plays. And he tried to make a play. Kolten tries to make a pick. Just kicked away, allowed another run to score. But I had no issue with that play… Just in-between on Eddie, kicked off. Pauly tried to make a play, Kolten tried to make a play and didn't get it done, but I love the mindset.”
By the end of the night, it was easy to see why Shildt was able to appreciate the mindset of his defense on those two miscues. The Cardinals infield regularly pushes the envelope looking to steal outs for its pitchers. Though it didn’t work out early on Thursday, it was that very same aggressive mindset that ultimately won the game for the Cardinals as the St. Louis infield recorded two key outs in the ninth.
“I think that was big to have the ninth,” Edman said of the defense’s stabilization with the game on the line. “Goldy made a couple great plays at first and Kolten on that ball up the middle. I think that’s the defense we’ve shown all year.”
Clutch-hitting put the Cardinals in position to win it in the bottom of the ninth, but Carlos Martinez had a rocky inning closing things out. After Martinez allowed a home run to Ronald Acuna Jr. to make the score 7-5, Paul Goldschmidt stole the Cardinals an out with a marvelous stretch on a Tommy Edman throw to nab the speedy Ozzie Albies by a half-step. Replay review showed Goldschmidt narrowly keep the toe of his shoe on the bag, allowing the out call on the field to stand.
If it hadn’t, Freddie Freeman’s solo home run one batter later would have tied the game. Instead, Martinez and the Cardinals had one last gasp of breathing room.
The next out in the inning came courtesy of the Wong to Goldschmidt connection; Wong smoothly gloved a tough grounder up the middle, and Goldschmidt made the scoop of a low throw at first look easy. Another key out stolen in a game won by the slimmest of margins.
"If you're not paying attention, those kind of plays can go unnoticed," Matt Carpenter said of Goldschmidt's glove work over at first. "They don't show up in the box score, but those are game-changers. They're not easy plays, and he's really good at them. He was able to save two potential errors in that inning, and it was the difference in a one-run game."
Perhaps as a nod of appreciation to his defense, Martinez decided to end it himself with a strike out of Nick Markakis. Without the sturdy leather of the guys behind him, though, he would not have had the chance.
“You’re going to have those things where you’re going to give up errors here and there,” Wong said. “But we work hard every single day. We put in our work, and defensively, we take pride in that. It’s eventually going to show up and it showed up at the right time.”
