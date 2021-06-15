ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The expected final day of the trial of Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone began with the defense calling their final witnesses ahead of closing arguments. It is expected the jury will begin deliberations this afternoon. What follows are updates from the court, with the most recent developments first:
[READ: Boone, Myers will not testify as defense begins its case]
9:00 a.m. Defense calls their final witnesses
Detective Paul Chester, a six-year veteran and current member of the intelligence unit, was called first by the defense to testify to the behavior of officers on undercover operations as well as the general atmosphere around the Stockley protests.
Chester said he did not carry a firearm undercover in a protest because he didn't want to risk it leaving his possession, and would not reveal his identity as an officer unless he was in fear for his life or personal safety. This line of questioning was designed to get the jury to wonder why Hall never identified himself to the arresting officers, given that he was being assaulted. Since he didn't, the defense was leaving jurors to consider if Boone could have reasonably assumed he was assisting on a lawful arrest.
Defense attorneys also had Chester- as they did with several other officers- testify as to the chaotic nature of the weekend. Chester spoke about officers knowing about injured policeman, property damage, people throwing things at officers, and general chaos over the three nights of riots.
Chester also testified that he still had red markings on his shin guards from substances thrown at him. This is important for the defense, because they have contended that Myers did not intentionally damage Hall's phone, but he did pick it up and toss it once he discovered there was a red substance on it (it was later determined the substance was blood). The contention the defense is attempting to make, based on testimony from other witnesses, is that it wouldn't be unreasonable that Myers would toss the phone once he discovered there was a substance on it, especially given that officers had substances thrown at them throughout the weekend.
Chester also testified he saw Myers and Hall have a conversation, then Myers opened Hall's backpack. He said he did not see what happened with the backpack, but the defense has maintained throughout the trial that Myers returned Hall's phone to his pack (which would not be consistent with someone trying to destroy it to impede an investigation). Prosecutors made a point to have Chester clarify that he did not see what happened with the backpack once Myers open it, and also focused on a point they have been making throughout the trial.
While several officers have described the bedlam of the riots, Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Constantin has repeatedly asked those present at the intersection of Hall's arrest to confirm the climate at 14th and Olive during the arrest was "relatively calm." Chester, like the officers before him, said there was no one throwing bottles or substances at that time. She also focused on his fuzzy recollection of the event, saying when he initially talked to the FBI, he thought the incident happened at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., when it actually happened just before 9 p.m., and that he was later surprised when he saw evidence because he thought there were more protesters in the area at the time of the arrest.
More than 120 interviews
