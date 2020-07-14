ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have rescheduled their 2020 Busch Stadium tour stop.
The bands, which will be joined by Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts on “The Stadium Tour”, were supposed to play in St. Louis on June 25, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The show will now take place on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Tickets purchased through cardinals.com for the 2020 show will be valid for the 2021 show at Busch Stadium. Anyone who purchased tickets and cannot attend the rescheduled show can request a refund before July 17, 2020 by calling the Cardinals ticket office at 314–345–9000, or by emailing tickets@cardinals.com.
The St. Louis stop was added after tickets for “The Stadium Tour” sold out quickly in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.
