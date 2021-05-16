ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the second time, Def Leppard and Motley Crue have rescheduled their tour stop at Busch Stadium that was initially postponed due to COVID-19.

The stop in the St. Louis on "The Stadium Tour" was originally scheduled for June 25, 2020, but was postponed to July 6, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday, it was announced that the tour is being delayed to 2022, with the stop in St. Louis scheduled for July 5.

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett and Blackhearts said the change was made so that they could make every date on the tour.