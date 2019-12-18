ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will take the stage at Busch Stadium this summer!
The bands will be joined by Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts when “The Stadium Tour” stops in St. Louis on June 25, 2020.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.
The St. Louis stop was added after tickets for “The Stadium Tour” sold out quickly in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.
Click here for more details.
