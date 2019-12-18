Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Press Conference

Tommy Lee, from left, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil and Mick Mars of Motley Crue pose together during a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020 featuring Motley Crue, Poison and Def Leppard, at the SiriusXM offices, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will take the stage at Busch Stadium this summer!

The bands will be joined by Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts when “The Stadium Tour” stops in St. Louis on June 25, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

The St. Louis stop was added after tickets for “The Stadium Tour” sold out quickly in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.

