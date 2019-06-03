O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com / CNN) -- An O'Fallon, Missouri doctor is among eight climbers missing after an avalanche in India.
Anthony Sudekum's family confirmed the O'Fallon doctor is among the eight climbers missing in the Nanda Devi region in India. Sudekum is among two Americans missing.
"While the information surrounding the incident is very worrisome, we still cling to hope that good news might arrive," Sudekum's daughter Lucy Sudekum said in a statement.
Anthony Sudekum runs the Missouri Hand Center. The center posted to Facebook two weeks ago about Anthony Sudekum's journey on the second highest mountain in India.
Lucy Sudekum said weather and mountain conditions are delaying full search efforts but her dad's lengthy experience is giving her family hope.
"While we are deeply saddened by the events in the Nanda Devi region, our hope and optimism in this dark moment is buoyed by the knowledge that our dad was a highly experienced climber and outdoorsman and an accomplished medical doctor well trained in emergency medical care," Lucy Sudekum said.
He was with a mountain climbing team led by a British climber, Martin Moran.
The Moran family posted to Facebook Sunday the group hadn't returned to their base camp as expected.
The eight climbers were part of a larger group of 12. The group started their journey on May 12 from the village of Munsiyari but on May 25, only four members returned to base camp.
The eight climbers did not have permission to climb an unnamed peak, Indian authorities said Monday.
Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande added that if authorities had known that the eight climbers were planning on climbing the unnamed peak instead of Nanda Devi East, they "would not have given permission."
He said that heavy rain and high winds in the area had been hampering search efforts.
Monday morning, it was announced that a search team spotted five bodies on the unnamed peak where the climbers were believed to have gone missing. According to the report, the bodies appeared to be partially buried in an avalanche.
Authorities said they are formulating a plan to recover the bodies.
