WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Four men were arrested after officers from the Webster Groves Police Department began using a decoy program aimed to stop thieves stealing from cars.
On Thursday, one of the decoy systems placed near Summit Ave and Sunnyside around 2 a.m. detected suspicious activity. Police said dispatchers got calls from residents who saw suspects on their security cameras.
Once they arrived, authorities saw four men get out of a stolen car and run off. Twenty-two-year-old Willie Burrage, 17-year-old Terion Harrison, 25-year-old Heath Cowin, and another suspect were arrested.
A gun was found on one of the suspects, police said.
Burrage was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Harrison was charged with stealing - $750 or more while Cowin was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
