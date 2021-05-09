NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A decomposed body was found inside an SUV overnight in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
The body was found inside a Ford Escape just past midnight in the 5800 block of Cabanne in the West End neighborhood. The gender, age, identity was not released.
Detectives are continuing the investigation at a district level.
