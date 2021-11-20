SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A badly decomposed body was found in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City Friday night, police tell News 4.
The body was found n a vacant building the 3200 block of Chippewa just before 7:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner found no signs of trauma and categorized the incident as a suspicious death.
Police say the body was so badly decomposed that a gender, age or race could not be determined at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
