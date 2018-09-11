BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) - Police say a badly decomposed male body was found in some weeds behind a Belleville gas station Tuesday.
Around 6:00 p.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said it received a call about a body being found in the 1400 block of Centreville Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they said they found a badly decomposed body in some weeds behind a gas station.
The body was initially found by someone who walked behind the gas station.
Police believe the body had been behind the gas station for 7-8 days.
An autopsy has been performed and police believe the victim is 25-35-years-old. There are no signs of trauma and no injuries were discovered.
