ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says it is too early to say if the restrictions announced by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is an overreaction to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Earlier on Monday, Page announced seven new guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. Among them are limiting businesses to 25 percent capacity and forcing bars to close at 10:00 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis County reported its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases so far with 523.
“I'm really hopeful this will be the extent of restrictions that have to be imposed to get cases down, if you think about mandatory masking that should have an impact too,” Garza said. “But it takes time to understand the effects, usually anywhere from two to four weeks.”
Garza also said even though the number of hospitalizations and deaths are not as high as they were several months ago, he says steps must be taken early or it will be too late.
“The challenge you always have is you have to make a decision early, because if you wait until you see higher hospitalizations, then you are well behind the curve,” Garza said.
According to data from the task force, the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area have been in Wentzville, O'Fallon, Mo., St. Peters, Kirkwood, Florissant and Shrewsbury.
