ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The city held a Board of Appeals meeting Thursday on a controversial foul-smelling farm in north St. Louis.
A decision was supposed to be made about the property, it has previously been condemned, but so many people showed up to speak about the farm that the meeting ran out of time.
Those living near the farm, that sits north Delmar in the Visitation Park neighborhood, have pleaded for the removal of the farm because of the smell.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Foul-smelling chicken farm has residents frustrated in north St. Louis]
The owners said they use the farm to run a composting business.
“Everything begins with the permit process and he has not followed any of the procedures with the city to obtain permits to do the much discussed and unaccepted work that he’s done on Cabenne Avenue,” building inspector Robert Benner said. “And when I say unaccepted, I mean unaccepted by the people in the neighborhood who are filing the complaints.”
The business is owned by Tim Kiefer and his wife Beth.
“The chickens have been removed. Any other composting alleged by Mr. Benner or Mr. Pratt, that has all been removed. It’s now just basically gardening,” said Patricia Wilcox, attorney for the Kiefers.
Despite the fact that operations have been significantly scaled down, some residents said at the meeting Thursday that they still aren't satisfied.
The board of appeals said it will make a decision on the matter next week.
